Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week;

As always, thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,

~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30

Tiverton Four Corners to host ‘Bright Night’, an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping, on Dec. 2

Weather forecast for Newport County

New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

$200,000 federal grant will be used to improve shoreline access in Portsmouth and Charlestown

Artists’ talk will be held at the Jamestown Arts Center on Thursday

How to prepare for and recover from hurricanes

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium this Holiday Season for the last time ever

VIDEO: Coast Guard Cutter Campbell conducts non-compliant vessel pursuit training in Newport

Comic – Sour Grapes: Precipitate

Adoptable dog of the week: Ariel

Recent Local Obituaries

Support Independent News

Our website doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content is free to read. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering what’s up out there.

I Value What'sUpNewp

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting

What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated