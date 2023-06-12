Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Local band added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup | Aquidneck Community Table to host its annual Summer Bounty fundraiser | Concert review and photos: John Mellencamp at PPAC
Aquidneck Community Table to host its annual Summer Bounty fundraiser on June 20 at Stoneacre Garden
Summer Bounty Party celebrates the Summer Solstice and the generous supporters, volunteers, and community members who ensure Aquidneck Community Table’s programs, like the Aquidneck Growers Market, continue to thrive and grow.
Judge gives American Airlines and JetBlue more time to end their partnership in the Northeast
A federal judge who ordered American Airlines and JetBlue Airways to end their Northeast partnership is giving the airlines more time to unwind the deal.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Newport’s own Laden Valley among local musicians added to the lineup today.
Concert review and photos: John Mellencamp firing on all cylinders at PPAC
Award-winning artist brings the heat to Providence
Volunteers needed for Save The Bay Swim
As many as 200 swimmers will participate in this event which is made possible with the support of approximately 150 volunteers.
Preserve RI, in partnership with The Preservation Society of Newport County, announces a new stonewall repair training program
The Aquidneck Stone Wall Volunteer Corps invites new volunteers to learn the art of dry stone walling and help preserve a historic landscape feature at Glen Farms on Aquidneck Island.
Featured Job Opportunity: Administrative Assistant at The James L. Maher Center
The Administrative Assistant serves an active role in providing administrative support to the organization.
On The Point: Secret Garden Tour returns July 7 – 9
Self-guided walking tours of private gardens in historic Newport, Rhode Island, return with Newport’s July Secret Garden Tour “On The Point” July 7 – 9, 2023.
Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June
Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Scallops with Orange Balsamic Basil Sauce
Scallops are on the menu this month.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Newport Gulls improve to 5-0 on the season
The Newport Gulls remain undefeated to start the season as they were able to pick up an 8-2 win against the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier, VT on Sunday Night at Montpelier Recreation Field.
What’s Up Today: Monday, June 12
Schochet Cup begins | Final day of Hospitality Days | Newport Gulls to take on the Mystic Schooners
Recent Local Obituaries
Florence Vivian Corr
November 24, 1931 – June 10, 2023
Valerie Jean Simpson
February 25, 1955 – June 05, 2023
