Six Picks: Best Fall Festivals in Newport County and beyond, 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show officially kicks off the 2023 boat show season
Six Picks: Best Fall Festivals in Newport County and beyond
The season is busy with NBS Harvest Festival, Newport Vineyards, Atlantis Rising, Oktoberfests and more.
52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show officially kicks off the 2023 boat show season
Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.
Newport Green Infrastructure Project brings the community together to protect Narragansett Bay Watershed
The installation at Pell Elementary School slows down stormwater, allowing it to more naturally absorb into the ground instead of sweeping pollutants into the watershed.
Governor McKee: Here is how Rhode Island is preparing for Hurricane Lee
McKee Administration Provides Key Updates Related to Hurricane Lee Preparation
Movement + Color: Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition opens on Sept. 23
New Exhibit by Kate Huntington at Gallery Sitka/Newport
Bike Newport: By the hundreds, they came for the car-free fun
More than 400 residents of Aquidneck Island and surrounding communities rolled in on the morning of Saturday, September 9th to enjoy three glorious hours of car-free enjoyment along the scenic coastal route through Island Park & The Hummocks in Portsmouth
Save The Bay invites Rhode Island volunteers to #SeaTheChange during Ocean Conservancy’s 38th annual International Coastal Cleanup
The ICC officially kicks off on Saturday, September 16, and Save The Bay has organized more than three dozen group cleanups around Narragansett Bay throughout the season.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.
Obituary: Mary Ellen Fatulli
July 17, 1932 – September 08, 2023
New England getting more rain, watching Hurricane Lee’s path after flooding, sinkholes
More heavy rain began falling Wednesday in New England, where residents kept one eye on cleanup and another on the path of Hurricane Lee after downpours dropped nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in six hours and flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
CDC greenlights two updated COVID-19 vaccines, but how will they fare against the latest variants? 5 questions answered
Only time and data will tell whether the CDC-recommended reformulated shots can stand their ground against the ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Pontiac event expected to draw hundreds of cars and enthusiasts to Crowne Plaza
Annual car show raises thousands for local children’s charities
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 12 – 13
Arrests made for Robbery, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, September 13
On Tap Today: Aquidneck Growers Market , Croce Plays Croce, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Newport resident announces creation of year-round arts-inspired music series