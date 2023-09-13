THE LATEST

The season is busy with NBS Harvest Festival, Newport Vineyards, Atlantis Rising, Oktoberfests and more.

Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.

The installation at Pell Elementary School slows down stormwater, allowing it to more naturally absorb into the ground instead of sweeping pollutants into the watershed.

McKee Administration Provides Key Updates Related to Hurricane Lee Preparation

New Exhibit by Kate Huntington at Gallery Sitka/Newport

More than 400 residents of Aquidneck Island and surrounding communities rolled in on the morning of Saturday, September 9th to enjoy three glorious hours of car-free enjoyment along the scenic coastal route through Island Park & The Hummocks in Portsmouth

The ICC officially kicks off on Saturday, September 16, and Save The Bay has organized more than three dozen group cleanups around Narragansett Bay throughout the season.

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

July 17, 1932 – September 08, 2023

More heavy rain began falling Wednesday in New England, where residents kept one eye on cleanup and another on the path of Hurricane Lee after downpours dropped nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in six hours and flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Only time and data will tell whether the CDC-recommended reformulated shots can stand their ground against the ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Annual car show raises thousands for local children’s charities

Arrests made for Robbery, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault.

On Tap Today: Aquidneck Growers Market , Croce Plays Croce, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP NOW