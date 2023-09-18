Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
State Board of Elections ‘forgiving’ millions in campaign fines, RITBA: Lane closures scheduled on Newport Pell Bridge, ‘Sage’ advice on expression, still timely after a century
State Board of Elections ‘forgiving’ millions in campaign fines
The State Board of Elections is “forgiving” millions of dollars in fines previously levied against candidates filing late campaign finance reports, or not filing reports at all.
The Beach Boys to appear at PPAC on November 16
Tickets On Sale Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10 am
Preservation boosts economies in RI and around the world, expert Donovan Rypkema will show during Salve Regina keynote
Renowned preservation economist Donovan Rypkema will shed light on the many underestimated benefits of historic preservation when he presents The Noreen Stonor Drexel Historic Preservation keynote at Salve Regina University.
‘Sage’ advice on expression, still timely after a century
The uniformed intrusion was part of an unsettling coincidence.
RITBA: Lane closures scheduled on Newport Pell Bridge
The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today released details about scheduled lane closures on the Newport Pell Bridge.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Deanna Lopes, Director of Paradigm Escape Rooms
Paradigm Escape Rooms on William Street is bringing interactive entertainment to Aquidneck Island with two newly designed, second-generation escape room experiences, fit for everyone, rain or shine.
Newport police reports for Sept. 15 – 18
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, September 15 through 7 am on Monday, September 18.
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, September 18
A look at What’s Up out there today, plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on 'The Bachelor'
Man shot by police dies following car chase in Rhode Island, teen daughter wounded