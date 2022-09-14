Good Afternoon,

Election 2022: Primary election – no surprises, lackluster turnout – tough day for Progressives

Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend

U.S. Naval War College to host World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at Cardines Field on Sept. 16

‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence

EXPLAINER: Rail strike would impact consumers, businesses

The Ocean Race: IMOCA crews set their sights on a new era of ocean racing

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13

What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Out There

What’s Up this week and weekend in Newport County: Sept. 12 – 18

Further Reading

Salve Today: Salve Regina to host multiple events with 75th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration

Salve Today: Salve Regina's Isabelle Cole is one of 100 nationwide to win Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship

URI: URI Communication Studies student named among first cohort of Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship recipients

The Daily Beast: Newport's Mansions Are a Treasure Hunt for the Nosy

ecoRI: Inflation Reduction Act Gives Nearly Everyone a Chance – and a Burst of Federal Money – to Help Fight Climate Change

