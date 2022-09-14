Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 14
Primary election – no surprises, lackluster turnout – tough day for Progressives
Election 2022: Primary election – no surprises, lackluster turnout – tough day for Progressives
Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend
U.S. Naval War College to host World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at Cardines Field on Sept. 16
‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence
EXPLAINER: Rail strike would impact consumers, businesses
The Ocean Race: IMOCA crews set their sights on a new era of ocean racing
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13
What’sUpNewp, The JPT to host a Jaws End of Summer Party
What’s Up this week and weekend in Newport County: Sept. 12 – 18
