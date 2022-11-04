Good Afternoon,

🍁 East Providence town officials including Mayor Bob DaSilva joined Governor Dan McKee and renowned concert promoter Don Law for a groundbreaking ceremony at Bold Point Park Friday morning November 4. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Bold Point Park Groundbreaking – Concert pavilion expected to open in 2024

🍁 Staying on the concert front - Taylor Swift has added a third show at Gillette Stadium next May.

🍁 Alex & Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian is back in the jewelry game with the launch of Metal Alchemist. Rafaelian also owns Belcourt of Newport and Bar & Board in Newport and Sakonnet Vineyards in Little Compton.

🍁 On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, November 4 – 6, 2022.

🍁 As of 12 pm today, 76,559 Rhode Islanders have already voted, including 2,410 in Portsmouth, 1,869 in Middletown, 1,811 in Newport, 1,379 in Tiverton, 1,158 in Jamestown, and 594 in Little Compton. Follow RI Voter Turnout Tracker

Early voting is open through Monday. Visit vote.ri.gov to find your early voting place, where you’ll vote on Tuesday, and/or to see your sample ballot.

🍁 Do you run or manage a company that’s currently hiring? Let us know in the comments below for our weekly jobs roundup.

