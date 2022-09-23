Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
100+ job opportunities, Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival is around the corner, Hurricane Fiona, and more.
Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 24 – Oct. 1)
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
Weather forecast for Newport County
Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million
Rhode Island secures $750,000 grant for veteran suicide prevention
Open Houses: 31 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
What’s Up Interview: Eden Casteel – ‘Kahn Artist’
COVID-19 changed how we eat out—here are the trends that are here to stay
Island Moving Company adds new programs for season-opening production
Tom Brady’s TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts
Election 2022: General election begins
Rhode Island among 12 least affordable states for renters
Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Waterfront Concerts offering free tickets for Jake Owen concert to military and first responders
295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend
Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25
Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25
Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center
