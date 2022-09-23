Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada

RI Mosquito Report: One West Nile Virus Isolation collected

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 24 – Oct. 1)

Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations

Weather forecast for Newport County

Home on Decatur Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.2 million

Rhode Island secures $750,000 grant for veteran suicide prevention

Open Houses: 31 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

What’s Up Interview: Eden Casteel – ‘Kahn Artist’

COVID-19 changed how we eat out—here are the trends that are here to stay

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 23-25)

Island Moving Company adds new programs for season-opening production

Tom Brady’s TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts

Election 2022: General election begins

Rhode Island among 12 least affordable states for renters

Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 23-25)

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Open Houses: 31 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Waterfront Concerts offering free tickets for Jake Owen concert to military and first responders

295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend

Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25

Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25

Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at the Jamestown Arts Center

Support Independent News

Our website doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content is free to read. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering what’s up out there.

I Value What'sUpNewp