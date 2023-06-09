Afternoon Update from WhatsUpNewp: A look at What's Up this weekend
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12 | Jaws, The Big Lebowski coming to The JPT
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: June 8 – 11
Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (June 9-11)
Grand Funk, Mike Tanaka tribute, The Minks and Mellencamp
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 9-11)
British Motorcars, Strawberry Thanksgiving and Gaspee Days
House Hunting? There are 32 open houses taking place across Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.
Celebrating Local Music and Community – Providence Porchfest debuts Saturday, June 10
Free concerts on East Side porches with over 50 local and regional acts
Portsmouth Historical Society Museum to open on June 11 and June 25 with special flags on display
In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be on display to celebrate Flag Day.
The Latest From What’sUpNewp
This Week At The R.I. General Assembly: Legislators make strides on budget, public safety, and consumer protection
The House Finance Committee approved the 2024 state budget bill (2023-H 5200A) on June 2. The $14 billion budget allocates resources to tackle the housing crisis, support business development, and enhance education funding with a focus on equity.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (June 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Discover Newport welcomes Meredith Brower as a new Board Member
Meredith Brower, director, and market manager of the Tiverton Farmers Market, representing Tiverton, has been appointed to serve a three-year term.
How ‘The Flash,’ many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
There were many stressful things about making “The Flash” and getting it to theaters.
What’s Up Newp partners with The JPT to host a special screening of ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Jaws’
Join us for live music, classic films, and more fun.
The Ocean Race: Friday fly by in Kiel attracts enormous crowd to cheer on IMOCA fleet
VO65 crews are racing south from Norway turning mark towards a Sunday arrival in The Hague
Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement
Brady recently spoke to The Associated Press about his new projects, whether he still sticks to his strict healthy lifestyle, and if that drive extends to his parenting.
CCRI to host Open Enrollment Day at Newport Campus on June 16
The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule the ACCUPLACER placement exam, register for classes, sign up for the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI or RIC, and more.
Obituary: John Robin Newbold
December 22, 1943 – May 22, 2023
Delayed justice: 3 states remove all time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits
Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are poised to take action before their legislative sessions end this summer.