Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more.

Grand Funk, Mike Tanaka tribute, The Minks and Mellencamp

British Motorcars, Strawberry Thanksgiving and Gaspee Days

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 12.

Free concerts on East Side porches with over 50 local and regional acts

In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be on display to celebrate Flag Day.

The House Finance Committee approved the 2024 state budget bill (2023-H 5200A) on June 2. The $14 billion budget allocates resources to tackle the housing crisis, support business development, and enhance education funding with a focus on equity.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Meredith Brower, director, and market manager of the Tiverton Farmers Market, representing Tiverton, has been appointed to serve a three-year term.

There were many stressful things about making “The Flash” and getting it to theaters.

Join us for live music, classic films, and more fun.

VO65 crews are racing south from Norway turning mark towards a Sunday arrival in The Hague

Brady recently spoke to The Associated Press about his new projects, whether he still sticks to his strict healthy lifestyle, and if that drive extends to his parenting.

The event will offer those interested in attending CCRI the opportunity to apply for free, receive assistance with filing for financial aid, schedule the ACCUPLACER placement exam, register for classes, sign up for the Joint Admissions Agreement with URI or RIC, and more.

December 22, 1943 – May 22, 2023

Michigan, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are poised to take action before their legislative sessions end this summer.