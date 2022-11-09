Good Afternoon,

🍁 Now that Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has won his first full term in office, the Democrat is developing a vision for the state for the next decade. Full Story

🍁 Speaking of the election - the Rhode Island Board of Elections has not updated results since 11:06 pm last night. 412 of 414 polling places are reporting (99%), the exceptions being one polling place in Burrillville and one polling place in Providence. According to the Board of Elections timeline, we’re also waiting on any remaining drop box ballots, any still uncounted mail ballots, provisional ballots, and/or deficient mail ballots. We’ll update our results pages on What’sUpNewp when new data is available.

🍁 Behavioral health patients at Newport Hospital will enjoy a more inviting environment thanks to a first-of-its-kind art project. The hospital is the first United States institution to have the Anouk Foundation paint therapeutic murals on its walls, according to a press release from Newport Hospital. Read More

🍁 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → Say what? All she wanted was a bagel

🍁 The Mosaic, Salve’s Student Newport, with a feature on Sticks and cones - Nestled in Newport: The Man Behind the Dipping Cabinet

🍁 Speaking of Salve, the University’s team is hosting its second annual Mental Health Awareness Night at a home game against the University of New England on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the St. George’s School Hockey Rink. Proceeds will again be donated to Newport Mental Health. Read More

What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9

Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12