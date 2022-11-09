Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: November 9
After his win, Gov. McKee plans for Rhode Island’s future
Good Afternoon,
🍁 Now that Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has won his first full term in office, the Democrat is developing a vision for the state for the next decade. Full Story
🍁 Speaking of the election - the Rhode Island Board of Elections has not updated results since 11:06 pm last night. 412 of 414 polling places are reporting (99%), the exceptions being one polling place in Burrillville and one polling place in Providence. According to the Board of Elections timeline, we’re also waiting on any remaining drop box ballots, any still uncounted mail ballots, provisional ballots, and/or deficient mail ballots. We’ll update our results pages on What’sUpNewp when new data is available.
🍁 Behavioral health patients at Newport Hospital will enjoy a more inviting environment thanks to a first-of-its-kind art project. The hospital is the first United States institution to have the Anouk Foundation paint therapeutic murals on its walls, according to a press release from Newport Hospital. Read More
🍁 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → Say what? All she wanted was a bagel
🍁 The Mosaic, Salve’s Student Newport, with a feature on Sticks and cones - Nestled in Newport: The Man Behind the Dipping Cabinet
🍁 Speaking of Salve, the University’s team is hosting its second annual Mental Health Awareness Night at a home game against the University of New England on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the St. George’s School Hockey Rink. Proceeds will again be donated to Newport Mental Health. Read More
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Rhode Island Federal Delegation delivers $63.8 million to help cut energy costs for Rhode Islanders
Opinion – Rep. Lauren Carson: Thank you, Newport
Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD’s Black gov
Salve Hockey Team will host its 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Nov. 19
After his win, Gov. McKee plans for Rhode Island’s future
Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching
Weather forecast for Newport County
Newport Hospital becomes the first in the United States to benefit from an Anouk Foundation Mural Project
Brown disputes ACLU’s take on Title IX case
Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
Puppies available for adoption in Providence
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
Gerry Goldstein: Say what? All she wanted was a bagel
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis receives Naval War College Foundation’s 2022 Sentinel of the Sea Award
Narragansett Council donates more than 150,000 pounds of food in its 35th Annual Food Drive
Voters in Newport, Middletown, and Tiverton approve local cannabis questions
School Bond issues approved across the state, while regionalization fails in Newport
Recent Local Obituaries
Happening This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11
Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12
John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12
