Aquidneck Land Trust announces the retirement of its Executive Director, Chuck Allott

New census data shows Rhode Island ranked 24th in child poverty; 4th for children’s health insurance coverage

Biden plans floating platforms to expand offshore wind power

Save The Bay invites Rhode Island volunteers to #SeaTheChange during Ocean Conservancy’s 37th annual International Coastal Cleanup

Florida flies migrants to ‘sanctuary’ of Martha’s Vineyard

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)

Rhode Island Congressional Delegation announces $82.5 million grant to upgrade Pell Bridge

Election 2022: R.I. Board of Elections will meet on Monday to consider recount requests

Connect Greater Newport releases August monthly Regional Economic Data report

RI Hospitality Association’s 19th annual Economic Outlook Breakfast predicts continued recovery in 2023

Here are the 40 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, Sept. 18 – Nov. 7

Countries Rhode Island exports the most goods to

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 16 – 18

‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence

Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend

U.S. Naval War College to host World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at Cardines Field on Sept. 16

Seven restaurants will host unique dining experiences for Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

RI Philharmonic Orchestra to honor The Beach Boys at Pawtucket performance Saturday Sept. 17

Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17

RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17

Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center

Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18

Bristol Porchfest returning Sunday, September 18

