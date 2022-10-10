The Latest - Recap and Photos: Broadway Street Fair returns to Newport
Large crowds enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon
The Broadway Street Fair in Newport swung into full glory Saturday, October 8 after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. The weather was a perfect blend of sun and slight autumnal cool as the main artery in town was closed to automobile traffic and people came to enjoy one another and the multiple events that were scheduled.
What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16
Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Salmon Burgers
Sen. DiPalma to hold 6th annual Cyber Hygiene Event with Congressman Langevin on Oct. 17
Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Letter: Portsmouth vote for change
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host concert on October 22
20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about
Concert Recap and Photos: Levitate Flannel Jam brings good vibes to Marshfield
Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle
Recent Local Obituaries
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12
Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
