Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend, enjoy!

Recap and Photos: Broadway Street Fair returns to Newport

Large crowds enjoy a beautiful fall afternoon

The Broadway Street Fair in Newport swung into full glory Saturday, October 8 after a couple of years off due to the pandemic. The weather was a perfect blend of sun and slight autumnal cool as the main artery in town was closed to automobile traffic and people came to enjoy one another and the multiple events that were scheduled.

Full Recap & Photo Gallery

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Salmon Burgers

Sen. DiPalma to hold 6th annual Cyber Hygiene Event with Congressman Langevin on Oct. 17

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Letter: Portsmouth vote for change

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host concert on October 22

20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about

Concert Recap and Photos: Levitate Flannel Jam brings good vibes to Marshfield

Atlantis Rising: South County Silica Sculpting Spectacle

Value What'sUpNewp? Support What'sUpNewp

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting

Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Fall Cruise Ship schedule