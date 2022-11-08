Good Afternoon,

🍁 As of 4 pm, 270,755 Rhode Islanders have voted in the Statewide General Election - 31,355 by mail, 70,873 by early voting, and 168,527 have voted today. That’s a 33.2% voter turnout thus far.

In Newport County, 6,331 have already voted in Portsmouth, 5,767 in Newport, 4,872 in Middletown, 4,687 in Tiverton, 2,631 in Jamestown, and 1,732 in Little Compton.

Reminder - If you haven’t already voted, it’s not too late - polls are open until 8 pm this evening. Visit www.vote.ri.gov to find your polling place.

If you’re still holding on to a mail ballot, be sure to drop it in a mail ballot box at a local city or town hall before 8 pm this evening.

🍁 Polls close at 8 pm and we’re expecting to see unofficial results shortly after. Follow the results on What’sUpNewp below;

Of course, we’ll have reactions and stories following the results.

🍁 According to the Rhode Island Board of Elections, here’s what we can expect in the results reporting process tonight and over the next several days;

November 8th

Polling Place - These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 8th, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website (elections.ri.gov) on Election Night beginning at 8 p.m.

Early Voting - These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on Election Night and will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 8 p.m.

Mail Ballots - While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 8th, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and delivered to the Board of Elections on November 9th. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website after 8 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

November 9th – 10th

Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 11th – 12th

Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 15th

Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by November 15th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website prior to final certification.

