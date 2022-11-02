Good Afternoon,

🍁 Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, with an estimated cash option of $596.7 million. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won in RI was the $336.4 million ticket purchased on February 11, 2012 at the Stop & Shop on Bellevue Avenue.

🍁 Join Pour Judgement and Grey Sail Brewing tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm this evening at Pour Judgment for the release of their new 19.2-ounce Pour Judgement IPA.

🍁 The Middletown Democratic Town Committee is offering free rides to and from the polls on Election Day. Call 401-472-4052 if you are a Middletown registered voter and you need a ride to your polling place. Find your polling place at vote.org.

🍁 The Princeton Review included Salve Regina in its 2023 "Guide to Green Colleges" designating it as one of the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges.

🍁 Advocates question why Newport Pell Bridge funding die not include suicide barriers. Boston Globe

🍁 Represenative Lauren Carson (D. District 75, Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation tomorrow at 11 am. Carson is running unopposed in the General Election. Have a question for Rep. Carson? Hit reply or leave it below in the comments.

Happening This Week & Weekend

Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED

RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6

HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4

Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4

Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery

Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29

Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6

