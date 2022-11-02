Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: November 2
Norah Diedrich to step down as Executive Director of Newport Art Museum
Good Afternoon,
🍁 Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.2 billion, with an estimated cash option of $596.7 million. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won in RI was the $336.4 million ticket purchased on February 11, 2012 at the Stop & Shop on Bellevue Avenue.
🍁 Join Pour Judgement and Grey Sail Brewing tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm this evening at Pour Judgment for the release of their new 19.2-ounce Pour Judgement IPA.
🍁 The Middletown Democratic Town Committee is offering free rides to and from the polls on Election Day. Call 401-472-4052 if you are a Middletown registered voter and you need a ride to your polling place. Find your polling place at vote.org.
🍁 The Princeton Review included Salve Regina in its 2023 "Guide to Green Colleges" designating it as one of the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges.
🍁 Advocates question why Newport Pell Bridge funding die not include suicide barriers. Boston Globe
🍁 Represenative Lauren Carson (D. District 75, Newport) will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation tomorrow at 11 am. Carson is running unopposed in the General Election. Have a question for Rep. Carson? Hit reply or leave it below in the comments.
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Norah Diedrich to step down as Executive Director of Newport Art Museum
Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is $1.2 billion, second-largest jackpot in history
Governor McKee announces enhancements to Overdose Task Force
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
Rhode Island among the 10 states with the biggest increase in electric vehicle charging stations since 2020
Governor McKee cuts ribbon on new development in Providence Innovation and Design District
The Tubes to play the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, November 3
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Deuce
Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
‘Holiday Giving Tree’ program kicks off at BankRI
Weather forecast for Newport County
Utah-based resort company closes on purchase of Jay Peak
Election 2022
Rhode Island: What to expect on election night
Connecticut: What to expect on election night
Maine: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Vermont: What to expect on election night
Opinion
Letter To The Editor: Support Lou DiPalma for Senate District 12
Letter To The Editor: Vote approval for students and taxes
Letter To The Editor: Middletown should rethink building program if regionalizion passes
Letter To The Editor: Local citizen’s group supports school regionalization
Letter To The Editor: Why I’ll be voting to reject Question 5
Recent Local Obituaries
Happening This Week & Weekend
Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED
RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6
HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1
Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center
JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4
Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4
Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery
Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29
Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Serving on the Newport City Council is not an easy job and running to be elected to the Council is, in itself, quite a daunting task. It is refreshing that so many seemingly well qualified individuals have decided to pursue a seat on the Council. There is certainly something to be said for experience but I am particularly impressed with one newcomer. I am particularly encouraged by the candidacy of Xay Khamsyvoravong. His intelligence, demeanor and experience will be a great asset to the Council and should help towards improving the quality of City government. Please vote and please consider Xay as a choice for Newport City Council at large.