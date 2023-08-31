Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
What's up this weekend; ‘Six Picks’ best acts to see at the 2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival; Popsicles For Play; and more.
Reminder: Ways to vote in the September 5 Special Primary
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary
‘Popsicles For Play’ hosted by The Four Hearts Foundation
The community gathered for some ice-cold popsicles after the first day of school.
‘Six Picks’ best acts to see at the 2023 Rhythm and Roots Festival
25th annual festival runs Friday, Sept. 1 – Sunday, Sept. 3 at Ninigret Park in Charlestown
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Aug. 31 – Sept. 4
Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 30 – 31
Arrest made for sexual assault.
Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis
Democratic Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday activated up to 250 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants.
$3 million sale of a home on Evans Road is the highest sale ever recorded in Glocester
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale ever on record in the town of Glocester.
Obituary: Mary “Bonnie” Snowden Helme
October 7, 1932 – August 7, 2023
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending July 2023.
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, August 31
Jaws Summer Party, newportFILM at Miantanomi Memorial Park, Newport Live at Norman Bird Sanctuary, and more. Plus – A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.