Potter League for Animals Joins Nationwide Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption Event, Offering Hope and Homes to Animals in Need with Half Off Adoption Fees on Saturday, August 26

Strategic Digital Services Provider Expects 300+ IT and Cybersecurity Executives at Annual Event in October

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm is excited to announce that sun shading has been installed at the farm’s outdoor classroom with funding from BankNewport. The shading support’s the farm’s outdoor STEAM programming.

According to RIDOH, this product is being recalled due to a potential link of the harvest area being to a Vibrio parahaemolyticus outbreak investigation.

Tickets for Smokey Robinson’s PPAC premiere go on sale on Friday, August 25.

The heat wave creeping across the U.S. has experts warning that gas prices could rise in the coming weeks if temperatures take refineries offline, which already happened earlier this summer.

Join Charter Books for a night of baseball bliss as Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman talk about why we all love America’s favorite pastime!

The first utility-scale offshore wind farm powering Rhode Island cleared another major hurdle with federal regulators on Tuesday.

Macy’s is expanding its small-store format into the West and Northeast, looking to offer more convenient shopping, increase customer visits and add new shoppers.

New design for middle-high school gets high marks in #MiddletownRI.

Robert L. Jones was the longtime director of the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz festivals and a founding producer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival.

The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Monday, August 21, through 7 am Tuesday, August 22.

On Tap Today: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at Redwood Library, Beer Tasting Cruise, and more! Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

On Tap This Week: Salute To Summer, newportFILM, Bike Newport’s 10 Spot Ride, and much more!

