Why We Love Baseball: Charter Books to host author Joe Posnanski and Alex Edelman at The JPT on Sept. 6; Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 21 – 22; and more
Potter League for Animals to participate in Nationwide Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption Event on Saturday
Potter League for Animals Joins Nationwide Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption Event, Offering Hope and Homes to Animals in Need with Half Off Adoption Fees on Saturday, August 26
Let’s Meet the Next Digital Frontier: Blue Mantis to host 2023 Cloudscape Technology Conference in Newport
Strategic Digital Services Provider Expects 300+ IT and Cybersecurity Executives at Annual Event in October
BankNewport supports STEAM education by providing sunshade for outdoor classroom at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm is excited to announce that sun shading has been installed at the farm’s outdoor classroom with funding from BankNewport. The shading support’s the farm’s outdoor STEAM programming.
Oysters from Rhode Island harvester recalled following a Vibrio outbreak
According to RIDOH, this product is being recalled due to a potential link of the harvest area being to a Vibrio parahaemolyticus outbreak investigation.
Smokey – Music & Memories: Smokey Robinson to perform at PPAC on Oct. 7
Tickets for Smokey Robinson’s PPAC premiere go on sale on Friday, August 25.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
The heat wave creeping across the U.S. has experts warning that gas prices could rise in the coming weeks if temperatures take refineries offline, which already happened earlier this summer.
Why We Love Baseball: Charter Books to host author Joe Posnanski and Alex Edelman at The JPT on Sept. 6
Join Charter Books for a night of baseball bliss as Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman talk about why we all love America’s favorite pastime!
Revolution Wind project clears major federal regulatory hurdle
The first utility-scale offshore wind farm powering Rhode Island cleared another major hurdle with federal regulators on Tuesday.
Macy’s is opening more small stores in the West and Northeast in a bid to lure new customers
Macy’s is expanding its small-store format into the West and Northeast, looking to offer more convenient shopping, increase customer visits and add new shoppers.
New Middletown school design gets positive response
New design for middle-high school gets high marks in #MiddletownRI.
Farewell to long-time Newport Festivals Production Director Robert L. Jones (May 11, 1937 – August 14, 2023)
Robert L. Jones was the longtime director of the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz festivals and a founding producer of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 21 – 22
The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Monday, August 21, through 7 am Tuesday, August 22.
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, August 22
On Tap Today: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at Redwood Library, Beer Tasting Cruise, and more! Plus – All of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
