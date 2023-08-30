Afternoon update from What'sUpNewp
Newport in Bloom recognizes outstanding local gardeners at its annual award ceremony; Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 29 – 30; and more.
Newport County Youth Chorus offers a free after-school community chorus program for kids
The Newport County Youth Chorus welcomes students in grades 1 – 6 to join them this year! Prep Chorus is offered to students in grades 1 through 3.
Newport in Bloom recognizes outstanding local gardeners at its annual award ceremony
Record Number of Entries Honored
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 29 – 30
Arrests made for disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Current and former Newport leaders endorse Sandra Cano for Congress
Winslow, Meunter, Neary, and Bova endorse Sandra Cano in the race for Congressional District One
Flannel Jam: Levitate announces lineup for fall festivals in Marshfield and on Nantucket
Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos, Futurebirds, The Heavy Heavy and more
Obituary: Gregory Gerjets
September 13, 1993 – August 28, 2023
Gillette Stadium hosting Premier Lacrosse League quarterfinals on Labor Day
After hosting the 2022 quarterfinals, the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution will once again host three single-elimination quarterfinals matchups as teams kick off their quest for the 2023 crown.
Bills still reign atop the AFC East, but Rodgers’ Jets and Tua’s Dolphins are on the hunt
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were considered Super Bowl favorites by many a year ago, the reigning kings of the AFC East with loads of playmakers on both sides of the football.
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, August 30
Family Friendly Funnies, Lobster Bake, Lady Anemoia Duo at Newport Vineyards, and more. Plus – A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4
Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!