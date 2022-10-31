Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Oct. 31
JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
CCRI Foundation receives nearly $1 million in gifts for Dental Clinic
Letter To The Editor: Support question 5 for the benefit of students and taxpayers
Letter To The Editor: Please, on behalf of our kids: reject question 5
HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1
Weather forecast for Newport County
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
What’s Up Newp best Halloween photo contest – Enter to win tickets to Newport Live
Why the US falls behind in passenger train travel
RIPTA’s free “Hop-On Hop-Off” Newport Bus Service ends for the season
Letter To The Editor: Benefits of School Regionalization now
Artist Eileen McCarney Muldoon wins Best in Show for Morning Prayers at the JAC Members’ Show
Just My Opinion: World Series Trivia
25 of the best horror movies based on true stories
How much high school teachers earn in Rhode Island and every other state
Letter To The Editor: Please vote no on Question #5 and send it back to the drawing board!
Where people in Rhode Island, every other state are moving to most
How US renewable energy adoption compares to other major emitters
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6
Voter demographics of every state
Best thrillers in movie history
Recent Local Obituaries
