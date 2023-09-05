Good Evening,

If you have not voted yet today, 1) you’re not alone and 2) you still have time.

📈 As of 4 pm today, 30,465 Rhode Islanders have already voted in today’s Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 8.1% voter turnout thus far, with 5,306 having voted by mail ballot, 8,235 by early in-person voting, and 16,924 have voted in person today.

In Newport County - 1,586 total votes have been cast in Newport, 1,458 in Portsmouth, 1,086 in Middletown, 911 in Jamestown, 873 in Tiverton, and 389 in Little Compton.

👉 Vote In Person: Voters can vote at their polling place up until 8 pm this evening. Look up your polling place online by viewing your voter record on the RI Department of State website.

👉 Mail Ballot: Voters who are voting by mail ballot and have not yet returned their ballot should plan to do so by dropping off their ballot at a secure elections drop box or polling place. Mail ballots should be received by 8 pm this evening. Voters can find their nearest secure elections drop box by using the Drop Box Locator tool on the RI Department of State website.

Get out there and vote!

THE LATEST

Saint of Second Chances, Why We Love Baseball, Newport Classical, and more!

Here’s what kept Newport Police Department busy on Labor Day.

July 10, 1928 – August 31, 2023

By Newport Mayor Xay and Newport School Committee Chair Rebecca Bolan

Payne’s latest film, “The Holdovers,” isn’t just set in 1970, it seeks to imbibe the humanistic spirit of films like “The Last Detail,”“Harold and Maude,” “The Landlord” and “Paper Moon” — all movies he screened for his cast and crew.

The public is invited to Rose Island on Saturday, September 9 to see what the artists-in-residence have been working on.

Get out and vote on this Primary Day.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Reminds Voters of Ways to Vote in September 5 Special Primary

Join Charter Books for a night of baseball bliss as Joe Posnanski & Alex Edelman talk about why we all love America’s favorite pastime!

Auditions for youth ages 8-12

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.

Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!

Hundreds Participate in This Annual Event – Including More than A Dozen College Swim Teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

