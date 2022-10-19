Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with J. Mark Ryan, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear

Weather forecast for Newport County

Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500

New e-bike rebate program named in honor of late AP reporter

Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13

Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

League of Women Voters, Newport County cancels Senate District 11 forum

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

AARP RI: Voters 50+ accounted for more than 70% of voters in Rhode Island’s September Primary

Letter: When it comes to fresh, forward-thinking – Xay is our guy

Early Voting begins in Rhode Island

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ coming to Providence, March 23 – 26

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117

Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Timothy Grissett, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21

TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21

Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22

Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season

Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Fall Cruise Ship schedule