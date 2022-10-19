Afternoon update from What'sUpNewp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with J. Mark Ryan, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear
Weather forecast for Newport County
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
New e-bike rebate program named in honor of late AP reporter
Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
League of Women Voters, Newport County cancels Senate District 11 forum
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
AARP RI: Voters 50+ accounted for more than 70% of voters in Rhode Island’s September Primary
Letter: When it comes to fresh, forward-thinking – Xay is our guy
Early Voting begins in Rhode Island
‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ coming to Providence, March 23 – 26
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Timothy Grissett, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
RIDOH, DEM recommend avoiding contact and water recreation with a section of Stafford Pond
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21
Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22
Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
