WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
Coming up on Friday, July 28, at 1:30 pm.
newportFILM raises more than $300,000 at annual Summer Benefit
Raising over $300,000 – a record for the organization – the Summer Benefit is newportFILM’s biggest fundraiser of the year, supporting Outdoors screenings, year-round programming, and the educational initiatives Edu, Documentary Unbound, and the Cinematography Lab.
What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 17 – 21)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Governor McKee signs executive order establishing July 30 as Governor’s Bay Day
Major perks include free beach parking at all state beaches and free Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) beach bus service.
Brown University is among the colleges that have produced the most legislators in the 118th Congress
Best Universities used the Biographical Directory of Congress to find out which schools were most popular among members of the 118th Congress for their undergraduate degrees.
Obituary: Gail H. Johnston
August 29, 1933 – July 13, 2023
What’s Up in Newport Today: Monday, July 24
A look at what’s happening out there today; plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Pilot of plane that crash landed on Martha's Vineyard dies at hospital a week later
What’s Up This Week
Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School
Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.
What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
Singer-songwriter is making her first appearance at Fort Adams
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29
An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards and songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.
12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30
Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With…
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
At the request of the Matos campaign, this conversation has been rescheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at noon on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
During our conversation, we discuss school safety, regionalization, construction at Rogers High School, mental health, teacher shortages, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Gabe Amo, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
Coming up on Friday, July 28 at 1:30 pm.