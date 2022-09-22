Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Plus: ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
Blithewold Mansion Gala makes its return, raises $150,000
SEACORP awarded $79 million contract by the Office of Naval Research
Showdown in Newport caps the largest season during the IC37 North American Championships
AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
People’s Credit Union continues its partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation by offering free trees for fall planting
No. 24 Pitt hosts Rhode Island, Narduzzi’s alma mater
Newport International Boat Show reports attendance for the 2022 show was “exceptional”
Weather forecast for Newport County
What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Toffee
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25
On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport
High Surf Advisory in effect on Thursday and Friday
Realtor.com August Rental Report: Americans spend 26% of their incomes on rents
Reds snap Boston’s win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory
DEM announces the launch of National Archery in the Schools Program
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: Sept. 19 – 25
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25
What’s Up Interview: Ringo Starr, coming to PPAC Thursday Sept. 22
Waterfront Concerts offering free tickets for Jake Owen concert to military and first responders
295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend
What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22
Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.