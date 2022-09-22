Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25

Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30

Biden vows US won’t walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico

Blithewold Mansion Gala makes its return, raises $150,000

SEACORP awarded $79 million contract by the Office of Naval Research

Showdown in Newport caps the largest season during the IC37 North American Championships

AP sources: Celtics considering suspension of Ime Udoka

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

People’s Credit Union continues its partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation by offering free trees for fall planting

No. 24 Pitt hosts Rhode Island, Narduzzi’s alma mater

Newport International Boat Show reports attendance for the 2022 show was “exceptional”

Weather forecast for Newport County

What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Toffee

What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 23 – 25

On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport

High Surf Advisory in effect on Thursday and Friday

Realtor.com August Rental Report: Americans spend 26% of their incomes on rents

Reds snap Boston’s win streak in Cincinnati with 5-1 victory

DEM announces the launch of National Archery in the Schools Program

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Week: Sept. 19 – 25

What’s Up Interview: Ringo Starr, coming to PPAC Thursday Sept. 22

Waterfront Concerts offering free tickets for Jake Owen concert to military and first responders

295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend

What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22

Gamm Theatre to host ‘Truth and Tyranny’ community discussion Sept. 25