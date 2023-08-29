Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County; Portsmouth ranked among the best Rhode Island high schools; Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 28 – 29
What Sold? Here’s a look at some recent home sales in Newport County
Here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 28 – 29
Arrests made for disorderly conduct and open container in public.
Portsmouth ranked among the best Rhode Island high schools
Portsmouth only trailed Classical High School in Providence, East Greenwich, and Barrington High Schools.
Boston will no longer require prospective spouses to register their sex or gender to marry
Couples filling out marriage certificates in Boston will no longer be required to identify their sex or gender under a new policy adopted by the city Tuesday.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
2023 Rhody Awards winners announced
They include a range of projects and people from across the state.
Movement + Color: Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition opens with a reception on Sept. 23
Opening Reception: Sat., Sept 23, 2-4pm, Open to all
International Tennis Hall of Fame to host ‘Battle of the Sexes: Then and Now’ panel conversation
The ITHF will celebrate the Battle of the Sexes match’s 50th anniversary on Thursday, September 21 at 6 p.m., with tickets on sale now.
Salem witch stories take center stage as Trinity Rep opens 60th Anniversary season
The Good John Proctor and Becky Nurse of Salem run September 7 — November 12
MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis to run special event train service to New England Patriots home games all season long
For just $10 per round-trip ticket, fans can take the train to Patriots home games all season long
$300,000 in federal funding to support Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project
Newport String Project to receive $75,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island.
Senator Reed & CODAC Newport raise public awareness about the dangers of counterfeit pills
Reed brings statewide ‘Dose of Reality’ One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign to Newport
Obituary: Maureen K. Bailey
March 02, 1961 – August 21, 2023
Professional Women’s Hockey League unveils its Original 6. 3 teams based in the US and 3 in Canada
Boston, New York City’s tri-state area and Minneapolis-St. Paul were the U.S. sites selected as homes for the yet-to-be named teams.
Newport Classical to host free community concerts at Miantonomi Memorial Park and Newport Craft Brewing
Audiences can look forward to casual, engaging, and welcoming concerts right in their own Newport neighborhoods
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 28.
Fall for Lucy’s Hearth: A night of hope and support for families experiencing homelessness
The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of unity and compassion, featuring a silent auction with fantastic international vacations, as well as local favorites.
Obituary: Joyce S. Rosenthal
July 1, 1936 – July 11, 2023
Maine’s puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
On remote islands off the Maine coast, a unique bird held its own this year in the face of climate change.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Funnel
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, August 29
A look at what’s up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.