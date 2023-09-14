Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 Vaccine to be available in Rhode Island, Newport police reports for Sept. 13 – 14, and more.
THE LATEST
Department of Health: Updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 Vaccine to be available in Rhode Island
Vaccine will become increasingly available over the next several weeks at sites throughout Rhode Island.
Newport police reports for Sept. 13 – 14
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 13 through 7 am on Thursday, September 14.
Obituary: Raymond J. Johnson
July 03, 1927 – September 10, 2023
After days of heavy rain and flash flooding in New England, Hurricane Lee is up next
Days of wild weather that produced torrential rain, flooding, sinkholes and a likely tornado in New England could be a prelude to something more dangerous lurking offshore — Hurricane Lee.
Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators
One recent study, from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, predicts that some large species could lose 70% of their habitat by 2100.
The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons
The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons.
Rhode Island Energy prepares for Hurricane Lee impacts
Hundreds of additional line and forestry workers secured to assist with restoration efforts; Company encourages customers to stay connected and be prepared for potential outages.
Regional business and non-profit leaders bring Diversity Business Exhibit to Providence
Conference, trade show and networking event to draw hundreds to RI Convention Center
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Newport
Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect
Little City Thrifty Vintage Market returns to WaterFire Arts Center October 14 – 15
Little City Thrifty is returning to WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, RI for a curated weekend of indoor vintage and antique shopping on October 14th & 15th!
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, Sept. 14
Newport International Boat Show, Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
WHAT’S UP THIS WEEKEND
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 14 – 17
Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!
52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show officially kicks off the 2023 boat show season
Gates Open September 14th at 10 a.m.
Salve’s BOSS Show 2023 runs at Hamilton Gallery Sept. 14-17
This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.