What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Sept. 22 – 24, Adoptable Dog: Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses, and more.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Sept. 22 – 24
On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more.
Adoptable Dog: Monty has ears for days and will greet you with happy tail wags and wet kisses
Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.
In a first, Massachusetts to ban purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies
Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.
Jets look to end a 14-game skid vs. the winless Patriots and move to 2-0 in the AFC East
Robert Saleh was an assistant in Jacksonville the previous time the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was a sophomore in high school.
Georgia Fortunato named interim superintendent of Middletown Public Schools
Experienced educator and talented leader Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of the #MiddletownRI schools.
Newport police reports for September 20 – 21
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.
Manhattan Short Film Festival to screen at Jamestown Arts Center
Join film enthusiasts from around the region for the screening of the 26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival, which runs from September 29 to October 7.
Newport City Council to host a workshop on Climate Change, Stormwater and Flooding
Newport City Council will host a workshop on Climate Change, Stormwater and Flooding on September 26, according to a notice provided by the City Clerk.
Obituary: Rosemary Frances Carroll
October 15, 1935 – September 15, 2023
Preservation Society to host Mid-Autumn Festival at Marble House on Sept. 29
Activities will include a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, a lion dance performance by the Rhode Island Kung Fu and Lion Dance Club, eating mooncakes and participating in various crafts such as lantern decorating, paper folding, book readings and more.
Obituary: Pauline M. Gelinas
June 15, 1932 – September 13, 2023
Obituary: Anne Wister Garnett Boenning
November 27, 1925 – September 8, 2023
Obituary: Mary D. Elshant
August 28, 1926 – September 14, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Thursday, September 21
A look at What’s Up out there today and a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on 'The Bachelor'