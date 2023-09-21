On Tap This Weekend: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Newport, and more.

Monty, a 4-year-old male pup, is available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown.

Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order Thursday that she says will make Massachusetts the first state to ban the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

Robert Saleh was an assistant in Jacksonville the previous time the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was a sophomore in high school.

Experienced educator and talented leader Georgia Fortunato is the new interim superintendent of the #MiddletownRI schools.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, September 20 through 7 am on Thursday, September 21.

Join film enthusiasts from around the region for the screening of the 26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival, which runs from September 29 to October 7.

Newport City Council will host a workshop on Climate Change, Stormwater and Flooding on September 26, according to a notice provided by the City Clerk.

October 15, 1935 – September 15, 2023

Activities will include a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, a lion dance performance by the Rhode Island Kung Fu and Lion Dance Club, eating mooncakes and participating in various crafts such as lantern decorating, paper folding, book readings and more.

June 15, 1932 – September 13, 2023

November 27, 1925 – September 8, 2023

August 28, 1926 – September 14, 2023

