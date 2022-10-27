Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Rhode Island among states with the ‘Most Powerful Voters’ in 2022, says WalletHub Study
Letter – Kendra Muenter: I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8
Letter – Stephanie Smyth: Let’s talk about your thoughts and concerns for our city
Belichick says Jones to remain Pats’ starter at QB vs. Jets
What’s Up Interview: Lily Meola, singer-songwriter opening for Ray LaMontagne at PPAC Nov. 1
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
Letter: Change is good……let’s take a leap of faith and say yes to regionalization
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sylvester
Pats’ QB Jones believes he deserves to be starter vs. Jets
City of Newport: Sewer line improvement coming to Ledyard Street
Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association shares tips for celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating safely
FAQ: Workers’ compensation for remote employees
DEM, USDA, Farm Fresh, Meals on Wheels delivers 103 fresh, local produce boxes to seniors in need in Providence
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 26
What’s Up Interview: Drew Becker, star of ‘Tootsie,’ playing PPAC through Sunday Oct. 30
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
