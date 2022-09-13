Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 13
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Weather forecast for Newport County
Bristol Porchfest returning Sunday, September 18
‘Woman King,’ Viola Davis and the culmination of a struggle
Rupture of Warwick sewer line causes DEM to extend upper bay shellfishing closure
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Midterm primaries wrap up with fresh test of GOP’s future
What Sold: 29 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 5 – 9)
Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning Issued for Newport County
Report: Rhode Island is 2022’s 4th Most Vaccinated State
From New College to King's College: Do you recognize the original names of the Ivy League universities?
It’s Primary Day – Get Out and Vote
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Roasted beet and goat cheese salad
RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Out There
What’s Up this week and weekend in Newport County: Sept. 12 – 18
