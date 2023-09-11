Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Newport resident announces creation of year-round arts-inspired music series, Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report, Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
Newport resident announces creation of year-round arts-inspired music series
The Puddingstone Music Series will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th century-style salon.
Providence wins United Airlines’ 2023 Readers’ Choice Award
Providence has been voted the Best Up-and-Coming City in the United Airlines’ Hemispheres Magazine 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 8 – 11
Arrests made for assault, resisting arrest, and more.
Obituary: John M. Martin Jr.
April 12, 1950 – September 9, 2023
Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US
The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.
Greater Newport Chamber to welcome U.S. Chamber Chief Economist
The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will welcome Curtis Dubay, Chief Economist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as keynote speaker at their Economic Outlook Luncheon
As US East Coast ramps up offshore wind power projects, much remains unknown
As the U.S. races to build offshore wind power projects, transforming coastlines from Maine to South Carolina, much remains unknown about how the facilities could affect the environment.
Obituary: William ‘Tom’ Dennett
January 29, 1963 – September 01, 2023
Dual defending champions prepare for eighth edition of Corinthian Sailing Classic
f the many illustrious clubs from around the world that have competed in the Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup, the premiere fleet regatta for Corinthian crews, two have most consistently demonstrated the slick boatspeed and smooth crew handling that are the hallmarks of winning one-design crews: Southern Yacht Club of New Orleans and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron (above) of Australia.
Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
With tolling bells, personal tributes and tears, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 at anniversary observances that stretched from ground zero to small towns.
Obituary: Capt. Edward Charles Whelan Jr.
1928 – 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, September 11
A look at what’s up out there today. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
