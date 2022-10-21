Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Adventure at the Fort: Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America to host jamboree at Fort Adams this weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 21 – 23
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)
Weather forecast for Newport County
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
Final defendant in fake military gear scheme gets 2 years
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards
Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
Portsmouth Water and Fire District mailing annual Water and Fire District property tax bills
Gerry Goldstein: Rhetoric rises on the wings of a seagull
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13
Fall for Lucy’s Hearth raises more than $93,000
Governor McKee declares October 20 as ‘Clean Water Act Day’
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
DEM cautions drivers to be alert for deer crossing roadways during mating season
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Leonard Katzman, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21
Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22
Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
