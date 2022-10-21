Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 21 – 23

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)

Weather forecast for Newport County

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

Thousands gather at funeral for 2 Connecticut officers

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 22 – 29)

Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis

Final defendant in fake military gear scheme gets 2 years

Adventure at the Fort: Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America to host jamboree at Fort Adams this weekend

CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards

Open Houses: 21 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Portsmouth Water and Fire District mailing annual Water and Fire District property tax bills

Gerry Goldstein: Rhetoric rises on the wings of a seagull

Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.

Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks

What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13

Fall for Lucy’s Hearth raises more than $93,000

Governor McKee declares October 20 as ‘Clean Water Act Day’

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

DEM cautions drivers to be alert for deer crossing roadways during mating season

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Leonard Katzman, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

15 international horror movies that are better than their American remakes

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21

What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21

TICKET GIVEAWAY-What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Newport’s Casino Theater Oct. 21

Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22

Child & Family to host 39th Annual Taste of Newport on October 23

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season

Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Fall Cruise Ship schedule