🚨 Part-time Newport resident Jay Leno is in a California burn center after suffering a serious injury to his face from a car fire, TMZ reports.

🎄 On Tap This Week: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, The Sixties Show, Women’s Voices at Jamestown Arts Center, Seal Tours, and much more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up This Week: Nov: 14 – 20

🏘️ Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 12 homes that changed hands last week across Newport County.

🎬 newportFILM is celebrating the return of its Cinematography Lab which was held Oct. 21-23 at the Norman Bird Sanctuary.

🏆 The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County has named artist Timothy Michael Hetland the recipient of the Fall 2022 Artist Award.

🎷 Newport Jazz Festival announced today the release of The Philadelphia Experiment Live at Newport Jazz. Captured live at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival in their 5th ever performance, The Philadelphia Experiment celebrates a collaborative project featuring bassist Christian McBride, drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, pianist Uri Caine and, in this performance, DJ Logic.

🎟️ The “Women’s Voices” concert series returns to the Jamestown Arts Center with singer-songwriter Erin McKeown taking the stage on Saturday, November 19. Thanks to Newport Live, we’ve got two pairs of tickets to give away to the show. Read More About The Show & Enter Giveaway

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Catching up with Erin McKeown, playing Jamestown Arts Center Nov. 19

What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20

