Governor McKee issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency to address Newport Cliff Walk damage | Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Governor McKee issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency to address Newport Cliff Walk damage
State disaster declaration is a necessary step that allows Rhode Island to seek federal disaster relief funds from FHWA
11th Hour Racing Team finishes second in The Hague In-Port Race, extending the lead on the In-Port Race leaderboard
The second spot puts the American team safely ahead of Team Holcim-PRB in In-Port Race leaderboard – the Swiss team will need to beat them by two boats in final leg for overall win; any tie would be broken by the In-Port Race results in 11th Hour Racing Team’s favor
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.
newportFILM announces its 2023 newportFILM Outdoors schedule
2023 newportFILM Outdoors Announces Documentary Film Lineup for Summer Series
What’s Up Interview: Rus Anderson, star of ‘The Rocket Man Show’ at PPAC Friday, June 16
Anderson to bring the songs and spirit of Elton John to Providence
Newport County real estate transactions: June 5 – 9
A look at the 18 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week, June 5 – 9, 2023.
Infrastructure Bank closes on $77 million Green Bond to support clean and drinking water projects across Rhode Island
Projects receiving Green Bond proceeds include the Narragansett Bay Commission and Middletown.
Town of Middletown: Sustainability Session for new school planned for June 31
Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for the proposed middle-high school, it’s at the root of everything about the building just north of Gaudet Middle School. Have your say about what you want with the #MiddletownRI project.
The Ocean Race: GUYOT environnement – Team Europe lead the way in fast and furious foiling conditions
A fantastic first win for the popular IMOCA team at the In-Port Race in The Hague
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Inaugural National Tour of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live in Concert coming to PPAC on Oct. 14
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, June 13
A look at what’s happening out there today and all of the latest headlines from WhatsUpNewp.com.
What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
July 11, 1970 – May 31, 2023
Priscilla Gilliard
May 02, 1924 – June 09, 2023
