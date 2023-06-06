Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Newport Public Schools: Summer Food Service Program announced | Westerly Council rejects attempt to have it endorse anti-obscenity bill | and more...
Lead, rodents, put tenants at risk, Rhode Island says in lawsuit against major landlord
A Rhode Island landlord whose tenants have long complained about lead hazards, rodent infestations and other problems with their apartments was sued Tuesday by the state attorney general, who said conditions at many properties put renters’ health and safety at risk.
Newport Public Schools: Summer Food Service Program announced
Children who are members of SNAP or RI Works assistance households are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible sites.
Westerly Council rejects attempt to have it endorse anti-obscenity bill
The Westerly Town Council last night rejected, after more than three hours of public comment, an effort to have it endorse a bill that would have expanded an anti-obscenity bill that could have resulted in banning books in school libraries.
Town of Middletown: Santos mourned, celebrated
M. Theresa Santos was mourned and celebrated Monday night by her colleagues on the #MiddletownRI Town Council. Santos was 88 years old when she passed on May 27.
International Tennis Hall of Fame’s ‘Road to Newport’ series returns to feature Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney
The series’ fourth season shares the career journeys, triumphs, perseverance, and innovation of the Class of 2023
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Lenny
Lenny is going to make a wonderful family dog or a best friend!
Town of Middletown: Historic windmill repairs underway
The last time the eight sails were off the Boyd’s Wind Grist Mill at one time was 1996. They’re getting an upgrade along with the windshaft of the historic Prospect Avenue grist mill in #MiddletownRI.
Obituary: Jeraldine “Jeri” Reynolds
September 27, 1938 – May 31, 2023
Bryant Study: Quonset Business Park creates $5.9 billion in economic output, $1.72 billion in household income for Rhode Island
Nearly One of Every Five R.I. Manufacturing Jobs is at Quonset
What’s Up Today: Tuesday, June 6
‘Six Picks’ best strawberry picking in Rhode Island 2023 | 12 Meter Class prepared to throw around its weight at 169th Annual Regatta
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.