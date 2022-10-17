Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Photos from Pell Bridge Run, Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival, and all of the latest headlines from today.
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
Letter: Support Smyth for Newport City Council At-Large
RIDOH, community partners, businesses organizing additional monkeypox clinics￼
Newport County Youth Chorus “Helping Hands” class begins November 1
Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
Wheelchair Tennis Champions Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney Join Daniel Nestor and six returning players on International Tennis Hall of Fame’s ballot for 2023 induction￼
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12
Grant award from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation supports the exploration of innovative human capital work in Newport
Letter – James Dring: Yes, I support regionalization
Ed Sheeran adds second Gillette Stadium Show
Letter: Vote to regionalize our Newport-Middletown schools
Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5
Rhode Island has 35 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Gov. Mckee declares October as Farm to School Month, state announces $260,000 local fresh food to schools program
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
10 unforgettably terrible bosses from movie and TV history
Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
League of Women Voters of Newport County to screen ‘No Time To Fail’ at The JPT on Oct. 17
Sen. DiPalma to hold 6th annual Cyber Hygiene Event with Congressman Langevin on Oct. 17
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19￼￼
Jazz Time duo to perform at Greenvale Vineyards on Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
