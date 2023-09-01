Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
‘Stuffie’ to travel the United States promoting Rhode Island, ‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend, What to expect in Rhode Island’s special primarie, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 1-4)
Foreigner, Maggie Rose, Mahavishnu Project, and music festivals.
AP Election Brief | What to expect in Rhode Island’s special primaries
crowded field of candidates will be on the ballot in Rhode Island on Tuesday with an eye on replacing former U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the seven-term Democrat who resigned in May to run a nonprofit foundation.
Rhode Island road construction report for Sept. 2 – 9
Here’s what work RIDOT and RITBA have scheduled on the roadways and bridges.
FABRIC Arts Festival expands from Fall River to New Bedford and Providence
FABRIC Arts Festival returns with regional art, music, food, and film programming in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence
R.I. Board of Elections releases overview of Congressional District 1 Special Primary Election tabulation process and timeline
To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline.
The Conversation U.S. weekly news quiz
Today’s quiz turns the spotlight on Labor Day in America. All questions are tied to labor-related articles The Conversation published over the past year.
Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded
The Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online about the lockdown shortly before noon. It said police determined there was no credible security threat about 45 minutes later.What’s Up in Newport: Friday, September 1
Home on Orient Avenue in Jamestown sells for $2.8 million
Sited on 1.28 acres, this contemporary, 3,700+ square foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and several floor-to-ceiling windows.
Best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Rhode Island using data from Niche.
DEM: State beaches close after Labor Day Weekend
In the off-season, all gates and parking lots remain open except in cases of extreme weather event like hurricanes.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Aug. 31 – Sept. 1
Arrest made for disorderly conduct.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, September 1
Pre-Labor Day Drag Dinner at Rejects, Labor Day Weekend fun at Newport Vineyards, Newport Classical, and more! Plus, a look at all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
