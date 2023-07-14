Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Plus: Newport to take on Pittsburgh at Newport Polo, ‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend, and all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 14-16)
Bettye LaVette, Jim Lauderdale and the classics
Newport to take on Pittsburgh at Newport Polo on July 15
This highly anticipated match marks the 7th consecutive challenge between the two teams, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.
Bristol man prohibited from receiving firearms charged with lying on firearm purchase application
A Bristol man has been charged in Second Division District Court with providing false information in order to secure a firearm in Tiverton.
Actor with roles in ‘Guiding Light,’ ‘Hunger Games’ film accuses resort owner of sexual harassment
An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant.
Women breakthrough at the 39th Newport Regatta – in the most physically demanding class
When the dust settled on last weekend’s 39th annual Newport Regatta hosted by Sail Newport, some new ground was broken.
Paving repair project set for July 17 will limit access on a stretch of East Bay Bike Path in Riverside
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is informing users of the East Bay Bike Path that a stretch of the path in Riverside will be closed for about three hours on the morning of Monday, July 17, for a paving repair project weather permitting.
Revolutions on Granite: Ukrainian skate documentary to screen at Jamestown Arts Center
Revolutions on Granite explains the history of Ukrainian skateboarding and its parallels with the region’s eventful geopolitical turmoil of the last forty years.
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 3 - 7)
Save The Bay's Hamilton Family Aquarium is slated to open in late Fall 2023
Yale New Haven names new CEO at Westerly, Lawrence + Memorial Hospitals
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: July 13 – 16
On tap this weekend: Mother Of A Comedy Show + Hellenic Fest + Save. The Bay Swim + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kelly MacFarland, playing ‘Mother of a Comedy Show’ at Jane Pickens on July 14
Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley
Narragansett Bay Boating Advisory for July 15
Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.
Alliance Française de Newport to hold Rochambeau Celebration on July 15
The event will be held to commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and to honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.
Lafayette Escadrille: Documentary with several local ties to be screened at The JPT on July 15
Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.
Art&Newport, Newport Restoration Foundation present ‘GAMES, GAMBLERS & CARTOMANCERS: The New Cardsharps’
The free exhibition is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 1 to October 1, 2023.
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.
Here are the 98 cruise ships that are scheduled to visit Newport in 2023
98 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.