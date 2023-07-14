Bettye LaVette, Jim Lauderdale and the classics

This highly anticipated match marks the 7th consecutive challenge between the two teams, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.

A Bristol man has been charged in Second Division District Court with providing false information in order to secure a firearm in Tiverton.

An actor and model who had roles in the soap opera “Guiding Light” and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant.

When the dust settled on last weekend’s 39th annual Newport Regatta hosted by Sail Newport, some new ground was broken.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is informing users of the East Bay Bike Path that a stretch of the path in Riverside will be closed for about three hours on the morning of Monday, July 17, for a paving repair project weather permitting.

Revolutions on Granite explains the history of Ukrainian skateboarding and its parallels with the region’s eventful geopolitical turmoil of the last forty years.

What’s happening, new, and to do today + all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

Popular Stories On WUN Right Now

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On tap this weekend: Mother Of A Comedy Show + Hellenic Fest + Save. The Bay Swim + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.

Bettye LaVette, Jim Lauderdale and the classics

Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley

Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.

The event will be held to commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and to honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.

Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

The free exhibition is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 1 to October 1, 2023.

This highly anticipated match marks the 7th consecutive challenge between the two teams, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.

Ragged Island Summer Concert Series, NIMFEST, Newport Classical, Family Night/ Children’s Night Concert Series at Easton’s Beach, and more.

98 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.