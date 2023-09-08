Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend, Home on Indian Avenue in Middletown sells for $3.75 million, RIDOT provides project updates on Pell Bridge Ramps and Aquidneck Avenue
THE LATEST
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 8-10)
High Kings, Grace Potter, Evening Sky and Mavis at PVD Fest
Home on Indian Avenue in Middletown sells for $3.75 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, year-to-date.
RIDOT provides project updates on Pell Bridge Ramps and Aquidneck Avenue
Weather permitting, paving will continue next week, requiring overnight closures of Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, Sunday-Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Bling is here to add some sparkle to your palace
This little bijou will embellish your life with her brilliant shine
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for September 9 – 16
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
New commission studying services for older Rhode Islanders to hold first meeting
The commission was created by legislation (2023-H 5224A) sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and approved by the House of Representatives in May.
Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals
The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early on Friday, while the mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opened around the city.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 7 – 8
Fraudulent use of credit cards, shoplifting, disorderly conduct, and more.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, Sept. 8
On Tap Today: 9 Central Film Festival, Laugh Out Loud with The Bit Players, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 7 – 10
9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 8-10)
High Kings, Grace Potter, Evening Sky and Mavis at PVD Fest
New work by Algernon Miller opens at Jamestown Arts Center on September 8
Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023.
Children’s auditions for Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be held September 9
Auditions for youth ages 8-12
Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll: A car-free community event for all ages and abilities in Portsmouth
Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.
The High Kings to perform at The JPT on September 9
The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host Family Fun Day on Sept. 10
Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!
Swim Across America Rhode Island will make waves to fight cancer on September 10
Hundreds Participate in This Annual Event – Including More than A Dozen College Swim Teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts
POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP NOW
Gardiner House, Newport's newest boutique hotel, opens this week