Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down

Weather forecast for Newport County

Review: ‘Ted Kennedy’ sweeping account of senator’s life￼

What’s Up in Newport County: Oct. 24 – 31

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge will perform ‘Days of Future Passed’ at The JPT on Feb. 26

Endangered whale’s decline slows, but population falls again￼

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

15 notable farewell tours in sports history

Letter: I encourage you to join me in voting for Katherine A. Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large

The best horror movies of 2022 so far, according to critics

How the earnings gap between workers with and without a college education has changed in the last 20 years

Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space

Pats offense could look similar, even if QB Jones returns￼

Letter: Please support Senator DiPlama in his quest for reelection

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up in Newport County: Oct. 24 – 31

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26

RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26

Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman

The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28

Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28

Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29

Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30

Conversation With The Candidates

Over the last several weeks, we’ve conducted thirty-minute interviews with local and statewide candidates. Every candidate in every race below has been invited. If we have not interviewed them or if they are not on our schedule, it is because we have not heard back from them.

In order of appearance

Newport City Council At-Large

Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch

Stephanie Smyth | Watch

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch

Lynn Ceglie | Watch

Kate Jessup | Watch

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch

Newport School Committee

Becky Bolan | Watch

Sandra Flowers | Watch

Stephanie Winslow | Watch

Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch

James Dring Watch

Louisa Boatwright | Watch

Robert Power Watch

Building Newport’s Future / Reject Newport Question 5

Aida Neary & Amy Machado | Watch

Middletown Town Council

Thomas P. Welch III | Watch

Chris Logan | Watch

Portsmouth Town Council

Keith Hamilton (R) | Watch

Timothy Grissett (D) | Watch

J. Mark Ryan (D) | Watch

Leonard Katzman (D) | Watch

Charles Levesque (D) | Watch

Juan Carlos Payero (D) | Watch

Daniela T Abbott (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 11

Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 12

Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 13

Dawn Euer (D) | Watch

David A Quiroa (R) | Watch

Rhode Island Representative District 75

Lauren Carson (D) | Watch

Attorney General

Peter Neronha (D) | Watch

Charles Calenda (R) | Watch

Rhode Island General Treasurer

James Lathrop (R) | Watch

James Diossa (D) | Watch

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore (D) | Watch

Lieutenant Governor

Sabina Matos (D) | Watch

Governor

Zachary Hurwitz (I) | Watch

Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian) | Watch

Dan McKee (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Congressional District 1

Allen Waters (R) | Watch

David Cicilline (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Congressional District 2

Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch

Find out more about the upcoming general election, including how to vote early, where to vote, and view your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.

If you appreciate what What’sUpNewp does to keep you informed, please consider supporting us!