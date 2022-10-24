Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Weather forecast for Newport County
Review: ‘Ted Kennedy’ sweeping account of senator’s life￼
What’s Up in Newport County: Oct. 24 – 31
The Moody Blues’ John Lodge will perform ‘Days of Future Passed’ at The JPT on Feb. 26
Endangered whale’s decline slows, but population falls again￼
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
15 notable farewell tours in sports history
Letter: I encourage you to join me in voting for Katherine A. Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large
The best horror movies of 2022 so far, according to critics
How the earnings gap between workers with and without a college education has changed in the last 20 years
Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space
Pats offense could look similar, even if QB Jones returns￼
Letter: Please support Senator DiPlama in his quest for reelection
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport County: Oct. 24 – 31
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Conversation With The Candidates
Over the last several weeks, we’ve conducted thirty-minute interviews with local and statewide candidates. Every candidate in every race below has been invited. If we have not interviewed them or if they are not on our schedule, it is because we have not heard back from them.
In order of appearance
Newport City Council At-Large
Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch
Stephanie Smyth | Watch
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch
Lynn Ceglie | Watch
Kate Jessup | Watch
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch
Newport School Committee
Becky Bolan | Watch
Sandra Flowers | Watch
Stephanie Winslow | Watch
Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch
James Dring Watch
Louisa Boatwright | Watch
Robert Power Watch
Building Newport’s Future / Reject Newport Question 5
Aida Neary & Amy Machado | Watch
Middletown Town Council
Portsmouth Town Council
Keith Hamilton (R) | Watch
Timothy Grissett (D) | Watch
J. Mark Ryan (D) | Watch
Leonard Katzman (D) | Watch
Charles Levesque (D) | Watch
Juan Carlos Payero (D) | Watch
Daniela T Abbott (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 11
Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 12
Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 13
Rhode Island Representative District 75
Lauren Carson (D) | Watch
Attorney General
Rhode Island General Treasurer
Secretary of State
Gregg Amore (D) | Watch
Lieutenant Governor
Sabina Matos (D) | Watch
Governor
Rhode Island Congressional District 1
Rhode Island Congressional District 2
Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch
Find out more about the upcoming general election, including how to vote early, where to vote, and view your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.
