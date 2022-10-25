Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Plus - What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 17 – 21)
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Teachers Association of Newport opposes the regionalization ballot question
QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss
Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer
Eleven Rhode Island ventures awarded SEG Microgrant Funds
Rep. Carson to be honored by Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau
Governor McKee signs legislation protecting the confidentiality of survivors of domestic violence
Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital
More than 3,000 Scouts and leaders attend Narragansett Council Jamboree at Fort Adams State Park
Letter: Vote Xay for Newport City Council
Weather forecast for Newport County
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is 10th Safest State in America
Newport Run & Chug partners with Eastern RI Conservation District to pick up 80 pounds of trash in Newport
What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 17 – 21)
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Smokey
Letter: Question 5 is Not Real Regionalization
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dan McKee, candidate for Governor
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Newport City Council to host a workshop on two-tiered tax classification
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting on Oct. 26
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Conversation With The Candidates
Over the last several weeks, we’ve conducted thirty-minute interviews with local and statewide candidates. Every candidate in every race below has been invited. If we have not interviewed them or if they are not on our schedule, it is because we have not heard back from them.
In order of appearance
Newport City Council At-Large
Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch
Stephanie Smyth | Watch
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch
Lynn Ceglie | Watch
Kate Jessup | Watch
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch
Newport School Committee
Becky Bolan | Watch
Sandra Flowers | Watch
Stephanie Winslow | Watch
Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch
James Dring Watch
Louisa Boatwright | Watch
Robert Power Watch
Building Newport’s Future / Reject Newport Question 5
Aida Neary & Amy Machado | Watch
Middletown Town Council
Portsmouth Town Council
Keith Hamilton (R) | Watch
Timothy Grissett (D) | Watch
J. Mark Ryan (D) | Watch
Leonard Katzman (D) | Watch
Charles Levesque (D) | Watch
Juan Carlos Payero (D) | Watch
Daniela T Abbott (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 11
Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 12
Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch
Rhode Island Senate District 13
Rhode Island Representative District 75
Lauren Carson (D) | Watch
Attorney General
Rhode Island General Treasurer
Secretary of State
Gregg Amore (D) | Watch
Lieutenant Governor
Sabina Matos (D) | Watch
Governor
Rhode Island Congressional District 1
Rhode Island Congressional District 2
Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch
Find out more about the upcoming general election, including how to vote early, where to vote, and view your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.
If you appreciate what What’sUpNewp does to keep you informed, please consider supporting us!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.