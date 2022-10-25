Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend; enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Teachers Association of Newport opposes the regionalization ballot question

QB Jones returns, but questions grow for Pats after loss

Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer

Eleven Rhode Island ventures awarded SEG Microgrant Funds

Rep. Carson to be honored by Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau

Governor McKee signs legislation protecting the confidentiality of survivors of domestic violence

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

More than 3,000 Scouts and leaders attend Narragansett Council Jamboree at Fort Adams State Park

Letter: Vote Xay for Newport City Council

Weather forecast for Newport County

What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28

WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is 10th Safest State in America

Newport Run & Chug partners with Eastern RI Conservation District to pick up 80 pounds of trash in Newport

What Sold: 24 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 17 – 21)

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Smokey

Comic – Sour Grapes: Midlife

Letter: Question 5 is Not Real Regionalization

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dan McKee, candidate for Governor

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Conversation With The Candidates

Over the last several weeks, we’ve conducted thirty-minute interviews with local and statewide candidates. Every candidate in every race below has been invited. If we have not interviewed them or if they are not on our schedule, it is because we have not heard back from them.

In order of appearance

Newport City Council At-Large

Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. | Watch

Stephanie Smyth | Watch

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong | Watch

Lynn Ceglie | Watch

Kate Jessup | Watch

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano | Watch

Newport School Committee

Becky Bolan | Watch

Sandra Flowers | Watch

Stephanie Winslow | Watch

Kendra Wilson Muenter | Watch

James Dring Watch

Louisa Boatwright | Watch

Robert Power Watch

Building Newport’s Future / Reject Newport Question 5

Aida Neary & Amy Machado | Watch

Middletown Town Council

Thomas P. Welch III | Watch

Chris Logan | Watch

Portsmouth Town Council

Keith Hamilton (R) | Watch

Timothy Grissett (D) | Watch

J. Mark Ryan (D) | Watch

Leonard Katzman (D) | Watch

Charles Levesque (D) | Watch

Juan Carlos Payero (D) | Watch

Daniela T Abbott (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 11

Linda Ujifusa (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 12

Lou DiPalma (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Senate District 13

Dawn Euer (D) | Watch

David A Quiroa (R) | Watch

Rhode Island Representative District 75

Lauren Carson (D) | Watch

Attorney General

Peter Neronha (D) | Watch

Charles Calenda (R) | Watch

Rhode Island General Treasurer

James Lathrop (R) | Watch

James Diossa (D) | Watch

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore (D) | Watch

Lieutenant Governor

Sabina Matos (D) | Watch

Governor

Zachary Hurwitz (I) | Watch

Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian) | Watch

Dan McKee (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Congressional District 1

Allen Waters (R) | Watch

David Cicilline (D) | Watch

Rhode Island Congressional District 2

Seth Magaziner (D) | Watch

Find out more about the upcoming general election, including how to vote early, where to vote, and view your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.

If you appreciate what What’sUpNewp does to keep you informed, please consider supporting us!

Support What'sUpNewp