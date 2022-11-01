Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Nov. 1
Suzanne Vega coming to Newport.
Good Afternoon,
🍁 It’s been a busy day of conversations with local and statewide candidates; you can catch up and watch or listen below;
Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch
Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2 | Watch
Tom Welch and Charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, on why to approve the regionalization ballot questions | Watch
🍁 Election Day is just one week away. View your sample ballot and find your polling place at vote.ri.gov.
🍁 If you were planning to enjoy Ray LaMontagne’s concert at PPAC this evening, that show has been canceled.
🍁 Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on April 16.
🍁 Taylor Swift is bringing “The Eras Tour” to Gillette Stadium for two dates in May.
🍁 Make those reservations; the 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week begins on Friday.
🍁 ICYMI: Meg’s Aussie Milk Bar permanently closed last Friday.
🍁 A reminder for all you political Letter To The Editor writers, 5 pm on Friday is the deadline. We won’t be publishing any after Friday.
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee
Letter To The Editor: Who gets the ballot questions, parents or kids?
Cara Black repeats as International Tennis Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winner
Weather forecast for Newport County
Join What’sUpNewp’s new subscriber and supporter chat
Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2
Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large
Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport
Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in May
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor
Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide
Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 24 – 28)
Letter To The Editor: Experience Matters. Xay for Newport
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
Comic – Sour Grapes: Beneath Him
What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center
Recent Local Obituaries
Happening This Week & Weekend
Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED
RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6
HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1
Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27
16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13
What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center
JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4
Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4
Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery
Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29
Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.