Good Afternoon,

🍁 It’s been a busy day of conversations with local and statewide candidates; you can catch up and watch or listen below;

Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch

Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2 | Watch

Tom Welch and Charlie Robers, co-chairs of Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, on why to approve the regionalization ballot questions | Watch

🍁 Election Day is just one week away. View your sample ballot and find your polling place at vote.ri.gov.

🍁 If you were planning to enjoy Ray LaMontagne’s concert at PPAC this evening, that show has been canceled.

🍁 Spectacle Live today announced that it will present Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT on April 16.

🍁 Taylor Swift is bringing “The Eras Tour” to Gillette Stadium for two dates in May.

🍁 Make those reservations; the 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week begins on Friday.

🍁 ICYMI: Meg’s Aussie Milk Bar permanently closed last Friday.

🍁 A reminder for all you political Letter To The Editor writers, 5 pm on Friday is the deadline. We won’t be publishing any after Friday.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chairs of the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee

Letter To The Editor: Who gets the ballot questions, parents or kids?

Cara Black repeats as International Tennis Hall of Fame Fan Vote Winner

Weather forecast for Newport County

Join What’sUpNewp’s new subscriber and supporter chat

Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2

Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large

Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport

Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in May

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Leaders highlight historic investments in 21st Century Schools Statewide

Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29

What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 24 – 28)

Letter To The Editor: Experience Matters. Xay for Newport

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

Comic – Sour Grapes: Beneath Him

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

Recent Local Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

Ray LaMontagne’s concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1 has been POSTPONED

RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6

HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4

Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4

Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery

Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29

Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6