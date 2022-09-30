Afternoon update from What'sUpNewp: Friday, Sept. 30
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Patriots QB Jones returns to practice, game status unknown
Weather forecast for Newport County
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 1 – 8)
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin
House OKs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds
Rhode Island Blood Center issues urgent call for blood donations in response to Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Open Houses: 29 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
Sequels that made fans wait the longest
Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport
Newport Classical will present two concerts in October
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
Celtica Public House will permanently close on September 30
What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month
What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
