Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend;

As always, thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,

~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’

Patriots QB Jones returns to practice, game status unknown

Weather forecast for Newport County

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Oct. 1 – 8)

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin

House OKs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Value What'sUpNewp? Support What'sUpNewp

Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds

Rhode Island Blood Center issues urgent call for blood donations in response to Hurricane Ian’s impact on Florida

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Open Houses: 29 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area

Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

Sequels that made fans wait the longest

Rhode Island Startup Week events coming to Innovate Newport

Newport Classical will present two concerts in October

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Open Houses: 29 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Hocus Pocus 2 premiers on Disney+ on September 30

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

Celtica Public House will permanently close on September 30

What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

What’s Up Interview: Singer-songwriter Dar Williams, playing Greenwich Odeum Oct. 1

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated