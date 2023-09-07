Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Pizza Wine to celebrate Newport expansion at Utility with Mother Pizzeria and Mission,Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report, and more
Pizza Wine to celebrate Newport expansion at Utility with Mother Pizzeria and Mission
Slices by Mother, wine by Pizza Wine and 10% off Utility on Monday, September 11, 6-8pm
Obituary: Joyce D. Watts
December 13, 1949 – September 03, 2023
Youth movement leads Royal Vancouver Yacht Club’s return to the Rolex NYYC Invitational Cup
There was no worm waiting for the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club team when they arrived at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court promptly at 9 am on Wednesday morning.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 6 – 7
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, September 6, through 7 am on Thursday, September 7.
Obituary: Casper Roos
March 21, 1925 – August 18, 2023
Two Rhode Island men indicted for murder of pregnant woman found in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry
Pawtucket and Lincoln man each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder
Boston Marathon purse to break $1 million with boost in para athlete divisions
The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time, organizers said Thursday.
Obituary: Gene Tsuruo Fujimoto
January 28, 1948 – September 03, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
What’s Up This Weekend: Sept. 7 – 10
9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!
New work by Algernon Miller opens at Jamestown Arts Center on September 8
Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023.
Children’s auditions for Trinity Rep’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be held September 9
Auditions for youth ages 8-12
Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll: A car-free community event for all ages and abilities in Portsmouth
Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.
The High Kings to perform at The JPT on September 9
The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host Family Fun Day on Sept. 10
Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!
Swim Across America Rhode Island will make waves to fight cancer on September 10
Hundreds Participate in This Annual Event – Including More than A Dozen College Swim Teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts
Gardiner House, Newport's newest boutique hotel, opens this week
Bart Dunbar to retire as CEO of Bowen’s Wharf Company, Joe Nicholson named successor
Newport County Home Sales: 23 homes changed hands last week (Aug. 28 - Sept. 1)
Newport woman wins $50,000 on 'Rhode Island Red' Instant Ticket