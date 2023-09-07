THE LATEST

Slices by Mother, wine by Pizza Wine and 10% off Utility on Monday, September 11, 6-8pm

December 13, 1949 – September 03, 2023

There was no worm waiting for the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club team when they arrived at the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court promptly at 9 am on Wednesday morning.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch log for Wednesday, September 6, through 7 am on Thursday, September 7.

March 21, 1925 – August 18, 2023

Pawtucket and Lincoln man each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder

The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time, organizers said Thursday.

January 28, 1948 – September 03, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

9 Central Film Festival, The High Kings, BMW Newport Pro AM, The Sakonnet Coastal Bike & Stroll, and more!

Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023.

Auditions for youth ages 8-12

Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’ Brien.

Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!

Hundreds Participate in This Annual Event – Including More than A Dozen College Swim Teams from Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

