This image released by Verve Records/UMe shows “You’ve Got To Learn." by Nina Simone. (Verve Records/UMe via AP)

Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good.: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.

Here’s a look at all the open houses happening throughout Newport County this weekend.

Divers and scientists from NUWC Division Newport collaborated with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Littoral Dive Unit, NIWC Pacific Scientific divers, and AUTEC to safely remove and relocate the coral.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.

SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to Rhode Island!

The event commemorated the landing of nearly 6,000 French troops, plus an additional 7,000 sailors in Newport in 1780 under the command of Comte de Rochambeau.

Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, July 31 at 12 pm.

October 06, 1929 – July 19, 2023

Jaws Summer Party , Annual Fire Party, The Suitcase Junket, Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band, and more.

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut.

Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.

One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show

International art installation is already a big hit in Newport