Plus: Nina Simone’s lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album | Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School | and much more.
Nina Simone’s lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album
Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good.: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.
45 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend
Here’s a look at all the open houses happening throughout Newport County this weekend.
Stewards Of The Sea: NUWC Division Newport’s Coral Mitigation Team keeps AUTEC pier construction project on schedule by relocating rare coral
Divers and scientists from NUWC Division Newport collaborated with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Littoral Dive Unit, NIWC Pacific Scientific divers, and AUTEC to safely remove and relocate the coral.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (July 22 – 29)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26 at Pell Elementary School
Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.
SirusXM’s Seth Rudestsky and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel coming to Theatre By The Sea
SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to Rhode Island!
The Alliance Française de Newport celebrates the arrival of French troops in style
The event commemorated the landing of nearly 6,000 French troops, plus an additional 7,000 sailors in Newport in 1780 under the command of Comte de Rochambeau.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sandra Cano, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, July 31 at 12 pm.
Obituary: Mary L. Bellagamba
October 06, 1929 – July 19, 2023
What’s Up in Newport Today: Friday, July 21
Jaws Summer Party , Annual Fire Party, The Suitcase Junket, Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band, and more.
Popular Stories Right Now
DEM identifies man whoe drowned while attempting to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough North State Beach
Illiterate Light bringing their bicycle-powered stage back to Newport Folk Festival
WUN-ON-ONE: Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What’sUpNewp
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: July 20 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 21-23)
This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut.
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
International art installation is already a big hit in Newport