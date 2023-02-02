The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

According to the National Weather Service, Rhode Island will experience temperatures and wind chills below freezing Friday, February 3, into Saturday, February 4.

CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before.

“Looking for an instant serotonin boost every day? Frida’s got you covered”

Vegfest, Annie and murder mysteries abound

On Tap This Week: Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv comedy with The Bit Players, Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Musuem, and more.

More from What’sUpNewp

Boating Safety seminar sells out at Newport Yacht Club; plans are in progress for additional events

The seminar was the first of a series of presentations to be held at venues throughout the state, and by all accounts it was a huge success

The joint workshop with Newport City Council, and State Legislative Delegation has been canceled

The workshop was intended to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.

AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady’s 23-year NFL career

Check out some of the highlights of Brady’s career with New England and Tampa Bay.

Most expensive US military weapons and programs

Using data from the Department of Defense’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal as submitted on Mar. 28, 2022, Stacker ranked the most expensive military weapons and programs.

The Ocean Race: East is least

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe runs into a light patch with its easterly routing

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Recent Local Obituaries

Jo Stuehler

November 29, 1930 – January 27, 2023

Patty Lou Griffin

September 22, 1950 – January 29, 2023

More Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now

Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport

Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Point Association raises more than $23,000 for MLK Center

Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners

No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort. It takes a dedicated crew and a loyal readership working together to make it happen. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting us today!

When you support What’s Up Newp, you support your community.

Support WUN