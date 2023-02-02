Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
Plus: Wind Chill Warning issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
In advance of extreme cold, Governor McKee reminds Rhode Islanders to take precautions
According to the National Weather Service, Rhode Island will experience temperatures and wind chills below freezing Friday, February 3, into Saturday, February 4.
Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport
CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Frida
“Looking for an instant serotonin boost every day? Frida’s got you covered”
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
Vegfest, Annie and murder mysteries abound
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Feb. 3 – 5
On Tap This Week: Aquidneck Growers Market, Improv comedy with The Bit Players, Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Musuem, and more.
Boating Safety seminar sells out at Newport Yacht Club; plans are in progress for additional events
The seminar was the first of a series of presentations to be held at venues throughout the state, and by all accounts it was a huge success
The joint workshop with Newport City Council, and State Legislative Delegation has been canceled
The workshop was intended to focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda.
AP PHOTOS: Big moments in Tom Brady’s 23-year NFL career
Check out some of the highlights of Brady’s career with New England and Tampa Bay.
Most expensive US military weapons and programs
Using data from the Department of Defense’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Proposal as submitted on Mar. 28, 2022, Stacker ranked the most expensive military weapons and programs.
GUYOT environnement – Team Europe runs into a light patch with its easterly routing
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
November 29, 1930 – January 27, 2023
September 22, 1950 – January 29, 2023
