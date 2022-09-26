Good Afternoon,

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Weather forecast for Newport County

Rite-Solutions receives $77 Million, five-year, cybersecurity contract from US Navy

What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 19 – 23)

Review: ‘The Fall Guy’ accurately portrays police procedures

Concert Recap and Photos: Sound on Sound Festival Day 2, a success for fans and musicians

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation

On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport

High Surf Advisory in effect until 8 pm on Monday

Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox

McClennen’s Gamecock Crew shines at IC37 North American Championship

Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26

Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try

Timeline of Jewish history in the US

Concert Recap: Sound on Sound Festival, good music, poor fan experience

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting

What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29

Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues

Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated