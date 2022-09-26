Afternoon update from What'sUpNewp: Sept. 26
Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2
Mazzulla says Celtics need time to heal in wake of Udoka ban
Weather forecast for Newport County
Rite-Solutions receives $77 Million, five-year, cybersecurity contract from US Navy
What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 19 – 23)
Review: ‘The Fall Guy’ accurately portrays police procedures
Concert Recap and Photos: Sound on Sound Festival Day 2, a success for fans and musicians
Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation
On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport
High Surf Advisory in effect until 8 pm on Monday
Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox
McClennen’s Gamecock Crew shines at IC37 North American Championship
Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26
Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick
Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try
Timeline of Jewish history in the US
Concert Recap: Sound on Sound Festival, good music, poor fan experience
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting
What’s Up Interview: Piff the Magic Dragon coming to The Vets September 29
Preservation Society’s Fall Programs begin Sept. 30; Gilded Age Lecture Series continues
Bridge To Fitness will permanently close on September 30
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
Tickets now on sale for the Norman Bird Sanctuary’s annual Harvest Fair
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
