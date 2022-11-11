Good Afternoon,

🎄 The Maher Garden Center will open its doors on Thanksgiving weekend with a selection of Christmas trees, hand-decorated wreaths, poinsettias, ornaments, and other festive accents – heralding a new chapter for the beloved Aquidneck Island institution as an inclusive center for horticultural and retail training and a year-round source for beautiful plants and unique gifts. The Maher Center will also be taking its Yuletide stylings on the road once again this year, with the second annual James L. Maher Center Popup Tree and Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn. Read More

🔥 Due to the weather forecast for this evening, Fire at the Fort has been postponed to tomorrow night.

🏠 New Shoreham continues to have the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island.

🚪 Speaking of homes, WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 30 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend.

🥘 Newport Restaurant Week and the Foodie Film Festival wrap up on Sunday, be sure to click here to make sure you didn’t miss a delicious offer or opportunity.

🌎 ecoRI with another eye-opening story today - Global Warming Likely to Bring Climate chaos to Ocean State

☁️ Here’s the latest weekend weather forecast from the National Weather Service;

Wind Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Veterans Day: A chance of showers after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog between 8 pm and 9 pm. Low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 11 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain between 7 am and 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

✍️ What’sUpNewp is looking to add a few more contributors to our crew. If you live on Aquidneck Island and think you’d make a great reporter, columnist, or contributor, get in touch with Ryan at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

👉 With the election, it has been a very long week. I’m going to attempt to catch up on sleep this weekend. Unless something big comes up over the weekend, we’ll be back in your inbox on Monday morning.

Your guide to all that’s happening out there this weekend is below, of course, visit www.whatsupnewp.com throughout the weekend for the very latest from our crew (our website is updated 24/7/365).

Thanks for your time, attention, and support this week, I appreciate it.

Take down your lawn signs,

~ Ryan

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Governor McKee leads Veterans Day Ceremony at Rhode Island Veterans Home

Newport String Quartet announces next in Newport County Concert Series, featuring performances in Tiverton and Newport

Fire at the Fort postponed until Saturday, Nov. 12 due to forecast

Weather forecast for Newport County

Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4

UK court: Arrested man is US fugitive wanted on rape claim

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues the series’ quest to recover and celebrate lost cultures

Governor McKee issues statement in recognition of Veterans Day

Letter To The Editor: Xay for Mayor of Newport

This Day in Newport History: November 11, 1951 – Paul Cowsill is born

Recent Local Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 11 – 13

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12