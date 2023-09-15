Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
RIDOT provides update on Aquidneck Ave, Pell Bridge Ramps projects, New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach, and more.
Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains and waves are approaching New England and eastern Canada
New England harbors and fishing villages were being emptied of boats — and some were becoming ghost towns — as commercial fishermen and recreational boaters scrambled Friday to make final preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Lee, a storm threatening to bring tropical-storm-force winds across a swath of land and sea hundreds of miles (kilometers) wide.
Independent Man, State House Dome to undergo historic repair and preservation
As part of the process, for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Independent Man will touch down on Rhode Island ground
Newport County Open Houses: 18 listings to check out this weekend
Here is your Open House roster for September 16th and 17th, 2023 – get out there and tour these beautiful homes to discover the perfect one for you.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Sept. 15-17)
Ween, Lita Ford, Outlaw Music and the Bristol Porchfest
Newport police reports for Sept. 14 – 15
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, September 14 through 7 am on Friday, September 15.
RIDOT provides update on Aquidneck Ave, Pell Bridge Ramps projects
Overnight paving requires the continued closure of Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, Sunday-Thursday nights.
NUWC Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge hosts annual Blue Tech Demo Day
Emerging technologies developed by small businesses with potential U.S. Navy applications took center stage during the second annual Blue Tech Demo Day hosted by the Northeast Tech Bridge at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Narragansett Bay Test Facility on Aug. 31.
Newport International Boat Show announces 2023 Newport For New Products Award winners
Best In Their Class Chosen by Industry Experts and Show Attendees
Top 25 songs in Providence on Shazam this week
Dive into our findings, and there’s a good chance you’ll recognize Providence’s current soundtrack—or even discover your next playlist staple.
Video: Prelude To Hurricane Lee
Video shows the heavy wave action at Surfer’s End of Second Beach before the storm.
Obituary: Paul Joseph Sacco
April 28, 1952 – September 11, 2023
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of September 15.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Jason Paul Berard
November 24, 1984 – September 06, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, September 15
Hurricane Lee impacting local events, cruise ship schedule. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Obituary: Timotheos Tsohantaridis
February 07, 1954 – September 11, 2023
Obituary: Peter Joseph Girouard
May 22, 1953 – September 09, 2023
Obituary: Anne M Pacheco
September 08, 2023
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 14 – 17
Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!
What Sold: 21 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
Summer may be over, but the shoreline public access debate is just heating up