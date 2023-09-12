THE LATEST

Deb and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown, Rhode Island, when Deb Dauphinais spotted the 16-inch juvenile shark with its head stuck inside a work glove at the bottom of about 35 feet of water.

The award honors recipients for exemplary projects of historic preservation in the city of Newport.

This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.

The Helly Hansen Newport crew is proud to have been a Newport International Boat Show sponsor since the store opened 25 years ago at 154 Thames St. Newport

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Announce Live Show “John & Pete” at PPAC

March 31, 1968 – September 08, 2023

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in August 2023.

June 4, 1940 – September 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 11 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 12.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.3% last week.

January 30, 1972 – September 05, 2023

Gas prices have held steady over the past week as the summer travel season winds down.

Return to Camelot: The Kennedy Wedding Remembered on its 70th Anniversary, Road House with live music by Los Dudertinos, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

