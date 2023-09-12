Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp
A Connecticut couple rescues a baby shark caught in a work glove off Jamestown, The Sailing Museum receives Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award from Newport Restoration Foundation, and more.
THE LATEST
A Connecticut couple rescues a baby shark caught in a work glove
Deb and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown, Rhode Island, when Deb Dauphinais spotted the 16-inch juvenile shark with its head stuck inside a work glove at the bottom of about 35 feet of water.
The Sailing Museum receives Doris Duke Historic Preservation Award from Newport Restoration Foundation
The award honors recipients for exemplary projects of historic preservation in the city of Newport.
Salve’s BOSS Show 2023 runs at Hamilton Gallery Sept. 14-17
This annual juried exhibition showcases creative achievement at all studio levels, from introductory to advanced, in a wide variety of media.
Helly Hansen Newport marks 25 years at the 52nd Newport International Boat Show
The Helly Hansen Newport crew is proud to have been a Newport International Boat Show sponsor since the store opened 25 years ago at 154 Thames St. Newport
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson coming to PPAC on Oct. 27
Obituary: Richard Medeiros
March 31, 1968 – September 08, 2023
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in August 2023.
Obituary: Robert “Bob” Loughlin
June 4, 1940 – September 10, 2023
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 11 – 12
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 11 through 7 am on Tuesday, September 12.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.3% last week.
Obituary: Carlos Mauricio Quijada Gomez
January 30, 1972 – September 05, 2023
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Gas prices have held steady over the past week as the summer travel season winds down.
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, Sept. 12
Return to Camelot: The Kennedy Wedding Remembered on its 70th Anniversary, Road House with live music by Los Dudertinos, and more. Plus, all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.