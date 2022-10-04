Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
DEM set to reopen Upper Bay shellfishing on Warwick coastline after emergency closure
Opinion – Tyler Romero: Vote for a leader who will move Newport forward – Xay for Newport City Council
State Arts Council opens applications for an arts workforce-development grant program
Weather forecast for Newport County
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Ribbon cut on Woonsocket Education Center, adding workforce training and education options for Northern Rhode Island
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
Wild Money Jackpot reaches $616,000, a record high
Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19
The Community Players start 101st Season
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee
McKee: Major life sciences development project to move forward in the I-195 Innovation and Design District
Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month with events, workshops, celebrations, programs
International sailors gather in Newport
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Micah
First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee
Alliance Française de Newport names Michael Warren its new President
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6
Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6
Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.