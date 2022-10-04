Good Afternoon,

DEM set to reopen Upper Bay shellfishing on Warwick coastline after emergency closure

Opinion – Tyler Romero: Vote for a leader who will move Newport forward – Xay for Newport City Council

State Arts Council opens applications for an arts workforce-development grant program

Weather forecast for Newport County

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Ribbon cut on Woonsocket Education Center, adding workforce training and education options for Northern Rhode Island

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

Wild Money Jackpot reaches $616,000, a record high

Lucy’s Hearth to host ‘Fall For Lucy’s Hearth’ at the Tennis Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

The Community Players start 101st Season

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee

McKee: Major life sciences development project to move forward in the I-195 Innovation and Design District

Arts Agency and Humanities Council usher in October's Arts and Humanities Month with events, workshops, celebrations, programs

International sailors gather in Newport

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Micah

First U.S. Open Golf Tournament Was Held on October 4, 1895 at Newport Country Club

Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

Comic – Sour Grapes: Excuse

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee

Alliance Française de Newport names Michael Warren its new President

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10

RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6

What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6

Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6

Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6

Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated