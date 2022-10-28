Afternoon Update from What'sUpNewp: Oct. 28
Senators Reed and Whitehouse visit Newport County YMCA, tour renovations
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Open Houses: 25 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
Landmark Supreme Court cases and Chief Justices of the time
Senators Reed and Whitehouse visit Newport County YMCA, tour renovations
Surging Jets look to end 12-game skid vs. rival Patriots
The best school district in Rhode Island, every state
Watch Hill home sells for $9,950,000
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability
The best horror TV shows of 2022 so far, according to critics
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Letter: Vote for Senator Lou DiPalma, a good man
Theater Review: ‘Tootsie’ laugh out loud funny at PPAC
A brief visual history of how midterm elections changed Congressional control since FDR
Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society
Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school
Most common fast food chains in Rhode Island
‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28
Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund
Rhode Island among states with the ‘Most Powerful Voters’ in 2022, says WalletHub Study
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
‘Six Picks’ Family Halloween Fun: Best holiday events around RI this weekend (Oct. 28-31)
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
The Kings Lens to present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT on Oct. 28
What’s Up Interview: Matt Stubbs of GA-20, playing Narrows Center on Friday Oct. 28
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.