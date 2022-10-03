Afternoon update from What'sUpNewp: Monday, Oct. 3
What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend;
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Natural gas prices are at a record high—here's what that means as the weather cools
RIDOT reopens Cottrell Bridge on Route 91 in Westerly
Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium on July 1
What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 26 – 30)
The Supreme Court is back in session, with new controversial cases that stand to change many Americans’ lives – here’s what to expect
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Smyth | candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6
Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
