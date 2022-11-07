Good Afternoon,

🍁 What’s on tap this week and weekend? Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Hoods Up Weekend, and much more. Get the full rundown - What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13

🍁 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the homes that changed hands last week across Newport County - What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 31 – Nov. 4)

🍁 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area - Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

🍁 Sparking Lights at The Breakers will be “bigger and better than ever” when it opens on November 19, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County.

🍁 Cindy’s Country Cafe in Portsmouth and a Lifestyle Clinic in Newport are among the businesses currently listed for sale across Rhode Island.

🍁 As of 12 pm, 92,019 Rhode Islanders have voted in the Statewide General Election - 28,873 by mail and 63,146 by early voting. That’s an 11.3% voter turnout thus far. In Newport County, 2,836 have already voted in Portsmouth, 2,242 in Middletown, 2,233 in Newport, 1,698 in Tiverton, 1,386 in Jamestown, and 744 in Little Compton.

If you plan on voting tomorrow, visit www.vote.ri.gov to see your sample ballot and to find your polling place.

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov 7 – 13

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9

Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9

Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Nov. 11

Trey Anastasio Band and Goose will perform at Mohegan Sun on November 12

John Mulaney will bring his ‘From Scratch’ tour to PPAC on November 12

